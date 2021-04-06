TECNO logs one in for the culture; sponsors 'Afrobeats: The Back Story'
If we could call brand personalities by name, TECNO’s would be Groovy and Hands-on.
So, it isn’t surprising that the smartphone brand sponsored the premiere of the Afrobeats documentary film produced by filmmaker and culture custodian, Ayo Shonaiya.
‘Afrobeats: The Back Story’ premiered on Friday, April 2 at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Imax Theatre in Lekki, Lagos. It is a documentary film that gives the backstory of the evolution of Nigeria’s contemporary hip music genre, Afrobeats.
The documentary chronicles the history and the leading names of the dynamic music genre, featuring several interviews from various culture custodians, artistes, and music producers.
“My main aim for the documentary is to tell that story from where the music came from, from Lagos to Accra, to London, then back to Lagos before it blew up to what it is today, with over 200 hours of my own recorded footage over 20 years, mostly never been seen before clips of today’s biggest stars from their early days till now, mixed with current interviews and lots of industry heads telling their parts of the story with me,” Shonaiya said.
This must be why TECNO chose to partner with him on the project. No one appreciates taking pride in one’s roots and staying true to it like the brand does. From starting as a grassroot brand to climbing up the premium ladder, TECNO has thrived by staying true to its roots while focusing on matching its fans’ ever evolving smartphone needs.
Talking about the premiere, Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager TECNO said; “We are happy to be here, honoured in fact, to be marking history alongside Ayo Shonaiya and his team. History is very powerful. When you have a good understanding of your roots, you become equipped to be original, authentic and sensational. As a youth-centric brand, that is what TECNO wishes for every Nigerian youth.”
