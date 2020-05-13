TECNO launches the groundbreaking five camera-equipped SPARK 5

Equipped with five cameras and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, the Spark 5 will bring photos and videos to life on its 6.6 inch dot-in-display.

The SPARK 5 brings unmatched quality in image and video creation powered by its 13 megapixel AI Quad camera on the back, and an 8 megapixel front camera. Each of the four rear AI cameras are equipped with specific capabilities - depth, primary camera, macro lens, and AI lens – delivering an extraordinary visual experience to users and showcasing TECNO’s innovative use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Speaking on the launch of the phone, Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager TECNO said; “We continue to see demand for our innovative smartphones in Nigeria and we are excited to be launching the Spark 5 to that effect. As a brand founded on the principle of innovation and the value of AI technologies, the new Spark 5’s five cameras will appeal to users looking for a power-packed smartphone at an accessible price. Users can enjoy a better-connected life by sparking their creativity with the state-of-the-art camera technology at your fingertips, and share content easily with their friends and families through social media channels.”

Photography enthusiasts can take professional-grade photographs in all modes and with various effects, including the bokeh effect, AI HDR, macro mode and AI portrait mode, making full use of the Spark 5’s powerful cameras. The cutting-edge “immersive screen” will provide users with a one-of-a-kind true full screen viewing experience.

With its upgraded AI Camera 3.0 algorithm and AI Scene Detection, users will transform their photography experience: elevating the quality of photos they take, and making full use of the phone’s six flashes-- including four which are situated around the rear camera with dual front camera flash. With the macro mode, users will be able to take extreme close-ups up to four cm away from the subject, allowing them to focus on the details that matter.

The SPARK 5 also features AI HDR technology which increases dynamic range beyond what is captured by the camera's sensors, allowing users to take photos with less noise and sharper details.

The Spark 5 comes in 2 variants; KD6-Spark 5 air and KD7H-Spark 5. Both variants feature TECNO’s HIOS 6.0 built on Android Q, and will be available at leading retailers across the country at a sweet price range of 47000 and 49000 respectively.

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

