Technology meets fun! The glitz and Tech Glam of TECNO Phantom X

Sometimes, phones come in horrible, block colours that they just throw the colour sync of your outfit at tangent. All of these are frustrating scenarios that we would like to scrap out of our world completely.

Pulse Nigeria

That is why TECNO’s Phantom X is my current absolute favourite. First of all, have you seen what that phone looks like? It is sleek and beautiful and classy for days. But before I get ahead of myself, let me calmly tell you why I have a huge crush on this phone.

Colour and Design

Pulse Nigeria

Phantom X has the industry’s first curved silk glass surface etched texture. This is one of the reasons the device looks so elegant and suave. Even before holding it, you just know there is something different about the phone. The phone isn’t just elegant, it is also artistic. And that becomes very obvious from the colours the phone comes in. PHANTOM X comes in two colours: Van Gogh’s Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer Garden.

Pulse Nigeria

In case you do not know, Van Gogh and Monet are two of the most popular painters of all time. These colours give the device a mysterious and exuberant look that you can’t ever overlook.

Impressive Camera Performance

Pulse Nigeria

Everyone loves to lock down their fabulous look. I mean, why put in the effort to look glam if it’s not going to get on the gram? So the type of phones we like are the ones that not only look great (and make us look great while at it), but also have great camera features. Phantom X checks this box too! Phantom X has triple rear and dual front cameras. And thanks to its 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with a 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large Sensor, you will take swell night pictures on your fun night life of great quality.

Pulse Nigeria

Superb Virtual Assistant, Ella

Pulse Nigeria

Unlike what some people think, many fashion lovers are also ambitious go-getters. Many of them have fast-paced, on-the-move lives daily. Here is where Phantom X’s Ella comes in. Ella is that ever-present, on-the-move assistant that helps you take notes, set alarms and reminders or even add a note to your to-do list, (and so much more), at the blink of an eye. All you need to do is speak to your Phantom X, and you’ll get things done on your phone just like that. Perfect, isn’t it?

Watch how Ella works as Fisayo Fosudo plays around with the Intelligent assistant

Of course, these aren’t the only features that the Phantom X has. The device finds focus in a flash with full pixel dual-core focus and laser focus. It uses integrated neural network to ensure that every portrait is flawless. You can edit your own videos with your own hands, and have a perfect outcome.

Pulse Nigeria

Phantom X blurs out cluttered backdrops and puts you sharply in focus, even when you’re on the move. It has the most used Office software built-in so you can work on the move. And you can chatter away with friends without interrupting your favourite videos with its floating pop-up message notifications.

What more can I say. I am in love, and you must see why by now.