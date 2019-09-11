itel Mobile has always made good cameras a priority with every flagship device. The brand never slouches in rolling out selfie game changer devices that are highly affordable while being trendy and reliable.

Continuing this legacy, the itel S15 Pro is simply a tale of when tech meets beauty and creates a fantastic piece of technology that every selfie lover just needs to have.

Tech meets beauty: itel Mobile launches itel S15 Pro, a revolutionary selfie smartphone with premium quality

The front camera on the itel S15 Pro offers a whopping 16MP AI selfie camera with 4in1 Big Pixel technology to ensure that your selfies are clear, detailed, and of great quality.

Even more, the 8MP AF 1/4 + VGA+ VGA triple rear camera with flashlight makes it possible to capture artistic portraits in well-lit and low-light settings with ease.

Part of the amazing features of the S15 Pro camera is the AI Beauty Mode 3.0 which adds beauty effects tailored to your individual facial features, and brings out your unique natural beauty in any kind of scenarios.

Speaking of aesthetics, itel S15 Pro is a beautiful phone. It’s simply hard to take your eyes off the beauty.

The 6.1“ HD+ IPS Waterdrop FullScreen with 2.5D glass covering offers an immersive viewing and despite its large display size, it still feels relatively slim and easy to hold.

On the gradient plastic back is a fingerprint sensor that unlocks the phone in just 0.2 seconds. For added security, it also has an integrated face unlock.

Moreover, the itel S15 Pro is no slouch in the performance department either with its AndroidTM 9 Pie, and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM which can be expanded up to 128GB , and a 3000mAh battery capacity for lag-free performance.

Suffice to say, there’s more than enough power under the hood with this smartphone.

Other upgraded features include 4G internet connectivity and an AI (artificial intelligence) Power Master that automatically conserves power on the smartphone.

The itel S15 Pro is definitely the update. So, buy it to get a premium look, flagship specifications, and a great selfie camera – all at an affordable price.

