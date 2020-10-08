Tech for success with Western Digital

School is going to look a little different this year. As classrooms see the heavy shift to e-leaning, more tasks will be expected to be completed electronically, which means reliable storage space for important school documents is critical.

Having a back-up option for files and creating portability for schoolwork is the natural evolution of digital learning. Luckily Western Digital, is the go-to to stay connected, store and share files across school activity.

iXpand Go and SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive: Perfect for Mobile and Tablet

Need to create more space on mobile or tablet? The iXpand Go lets users take pics and shoot video directly onto the drive. Students can quickly move content to their computer, no more emailing photos between devices. Once files are on the iXpand™ Flash Drive Go, users can use the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to transfer them over to their computer. Choose from a range of capacities including 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB.

15,999 NGN for 64GB, 22,499 NGN for 128GB and 36,999 NGN for 256GB.

Looking for storage that works across your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices? The all-metal, SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe lets students easily move files between USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers. With up to a 1TB capacity, students can take even more photos and access them across all devices.

3,999 NGN 32GB, 5,299 NGN 64GB, 8,499 NGN for 128GB, 15,499 NGN 256GB, 30,999 NGN 512GB, 64,999NGN for 1TB

Portable Yet Powerful with My Passport

Keep schoolwork organized on portable drives with intelligent features to suit students’ everyday needs. The My Passport drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design, there’s space to store, organize, and share photos, videos, music, and documents. Perfectly paired with WD Backup™ software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep digital content safe. Available in four colours and up to 5TB of capacity, students can be assured they have the drive for their style and storage preference.

24,999 NGN 1TB, 34,999 NGN 2TB, 59,999 NGN 4TB.

Transfer schoolwork with ease using SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD and My Passport SSD

My Passport SSD offers portable storage with blazing-fast transfers. Password protection with hardware encryption helps keep content secure. Easy to use, it’s shock-resistant, compact storage in a cool, durable design. My Passport SSD is the fastest My Passport drive to date with read speeds up to 540MB/s using the USB Type-C port to rapidly transfer data. Its speed gives great performance to help run virtual machines on the computer. Available capacities include 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB and 2TB.

34,999 NGN 256GB, 41,999 NGN 512GB, 71,999 NGN 1TB, 144,999 NGN 2TB

Move files faster with the rugged SanDisk® Extreme Portable SSD. Delivering high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds, this is the perfect companion for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos. It also stands up to rain, splashes, spills, and dust. With up to 2TB6 of high-speed storage for high-res photos, videos and sound files, the SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD is perfect for all creative pursuits.

34,999 NGN 256GB, 41,999 NGN 512GB, 71,999 NGN 1TB, 144,999 NGN 2TB.

Never lose Homework with Recovery Feature on USBs

The all-metal SanDisk 128GB Ultra Luxe provides an elegant way to keep the most important files safe. Be ready to go in no time with transfer speeds up to 150MB/s1 so users can quickly back up content.

Built-in SanDisk Secure Access password protection software provides a dependable way to help keep content safe while the Rescue PRO Deluxe file recovery software helps restore files, even if they are accidentally lost or deleted.

2,199 NGN 16GB, 2,699 NGN 32GB, 4,2999 NGN 64GB, 7,499 NGN 128GB, 15,999 NGN 256GB, 31,999 NGN 512GB

All devices are available for purchase at approved Western Digital retailers across Nigeria, including Digital Point Distribution - https://digitalpoint.com.ng/

For all the latest back to school gear be sure to visit Western Digital:

NGN- https://shop.westerndigital.com/

