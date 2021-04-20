Tech accessories giant, oraimo releases the brand new oraimo watch

The oraimo Watch is 66 feet in length and transmits more data at a higher speed by using less power. oraimo’s leading technology in producing power-saving accessories ensures the watch can last up to 15 days with just 1.5 hours of charge time.

Design and Display

This high-end 9.95mm slim smartwatch is mind-blowing, it has an IPS Colour Touchscreen and a dual-curved glass body that provides an edgeless view. This luxury ultra-soft diamond-pattern TPU strap provides the ultimate wrist security. The back panel is scratch-resistant and of top phone-grade craftsmanship - plus, it retains its glossy look after years of use!

The watch has a more efficient heart rate sensor, with upgraded LEDs and four photodiodes that operates together with intelligent AI algorithms to track and manage your heart rate with vibration warnings.

oraimo now has a wider selection of display styles to choose from. You can also upload your own image to the face of the watch.

Other Features and Capabilities

This advanced power-saving smartwatch tracks your steps, distance and calories burned with an addition of 13 training modes to keep you motivated! You can also optimize your sleep by keeping track of deep, light sleep and awake time.

The oraimo watch can be paired with the oraimo FreePods2 as well as other wireless earphones and charged with oraimo power bank - the best power bank in Nigeria!

With a more advanced circuit design, a slimmer body, and a high-capacity battery, you can extend the battery life for up to 15 days of exercise no matter where you are.

Lastly, for the ladies, understand your body on a deeper level by using the Female Health Tracking feature to follow your cycle, track your ovulation and more! (Enable this by syncing your watch to the Joywear 2 App)

The watch is currently available on the oraimo e-shop, ng.oraimo.com with a whooping discount of up to 42% now on sales!

For more information, contact oraimo Nigeria customer service at 08181353103 or email care.ng@oraimo.com. You can also follow oraimo on Instagram @oraimoclub and on Facebook @oraimoNigeria.