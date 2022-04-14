RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tears flow as man loses 5 children in canoe mishap

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The head of Gidan-Magana village in Sokoto State, lost his five children to a canoe mishap that claimed the lives of 23 others.

Tears flow as man loses 5 children in canoe mishap
Tears flow as man loses 5 children in canoe mishap

Tears flowed among residents of Gidan-Magana village in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State, as a canoe mishap led to the untimely death of 28 people.

Recommended articles

The canoe, according to the villagers, overturned on Shagari River, and drowned 28 of the passengers.

Confirming the incident, the village head Mohammed Auwalu said women and his five children were among the deceased, adding that the victims were crossing the river in the canoe to a nearby village called Badiyawa.

According to Auwalu, the number of passengers onboard the canoe was 34.

His words: “When it hit a tree and sunk into the water, only six people were rescued, while 28 dead bodies were recovered.

“The victims, who were 34 in number, were going to Bodiyawa village in a canoe early in the morning today (Wednesday) and as they were moving in the water, the canoe hit a tree and capsised.

“The rescue operators were only able to rescue six persons alive, while 28 dead bodies were recovered.

“My five children were among those that died in the incident.

Also speaking on the incident, Aliyu Dantani, the Administrative Head of Shagari District, said the recovered bodies have been buried, adding that a rescue team is still searching for more bodies in the river.

Canoe mishaps happen on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding and lack of maintenance.

It would be recalled that 13 people recently drowned in Niger State while fleeing from bandits.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps approve N4trn for fuel subsidy; Police get N182bn salary increase

Reps approve N4trn for fuel subsidy; Police get N182bn salary increase

Council of State endorses clemency, pardon to 159 citizens

Council of State endorses clemency, pardon to 159 citizens

Buhari pays condolence visit to Nda-Isaiah’s family

Buhari pays condolence visit to Nda-Isaiah’s family

Nigerians will need NIN to travel on trains from May- NRC

Nigerians will need NIN to travel on trains from May- NRC

Senate constitutes ad hoc committee on crude oil theft

Senate constitutes ad hoc committee on crude oil theft

United States accuses Nigerian police, military, DSS of corruption and impunity

United States accuses Nigerian police, military, DSS of corruption and impunity

Insecurity: 11,536 schools have shut down in Nigeria since Dec 2020, says UNICEF

Insecurity: 11,536 schools have shut down in Nigeria since Dec 2020, says UNICEF

Buhari seeks passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Buhari seeks passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Osun Guber Polls: INEC disqualifies over 40% voters

Osun Guber Polls: INEC disqualifies over 40% voters

Trending

Ugandan ‘Sampson’ kills lion but with wounds (Pictures)

Meet Ugandan man who fought and killed a hungry lion that invaded his home.

Tariq Nasheed mocks Nigerian man murdered by American girlfriend in US

Christian 'Toby' Obumseli, and girlfriend Courtney Tailor (Hollywood Unlocked)

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer. [Koboinfo]

How errant lion was killed and eaten by community

One of the people were injured by the Lion in Kagadi