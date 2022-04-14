Tears flow as man loses 5 children in canoe mishap

The canoe, according to the villagers, overturned on Shagari River, and drowned 28 of the passengers.

Confirming the incident, the village head Mohammed Auwalu said women and his five children were among the deceased, adding that the victims were crossing the river in the canoe to a nearby village called Badiyawa.

According to Auwalu, the number of passengers onboard the canoe was 34.

His words: “When it hit a tree and sunk into the water, only six people were rescued, while 28 dead bodies were recovered.

“The victims, who were 34 in number, were going to Bodiyawa village in a canoe early in the morning today (Wednesday) and as they were moving in the water, the canoe hit a tree and capsised.

“The rescue operators were only able to rescue six persons alive, while 28 dead bodies were recovered.

“My five children were among those that died in the incident.”

Also speaking on the incident, Aliyu Dantani, the Administrative Head of Shagari District, said the recovered bodies have been buried, adding that a rescue team is still searching for more bodies in the river.

Canoe mishaps happen on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding and lack of maintenance.