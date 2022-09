It would be recalled that on Thursday, September 15, some suspected cultists attacked Akorede on the last week of the school’s first semester examinations.

The incident happened a few weeks after Adisa, who studied Art and Printing, completed his National Diploma (ND), and matriculated as a Higher National Diploma (HND) student of the tertiary institution.

The deceased student was interacting with his colleagues when an unknown caller asked him to come down from his classroom building.

He was, however, shot in the head after responding to the caller.

The deceased’s father, Bello said his family was expecting Adisa to return home when they learnt that he had been killed.

“The landlords in my area came to my house around 11pm on Thursday to narrate everything to me. They said their children, who attended the same school with him, saw a video of Adisa lying lifeless. I could not watch that video,” he said.

The distraught father who lamented that the school authorities were yet to place a call to him or visit his family on the death of his second child, however, called for Justice as he charged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to apprehend his son’s killers.