Tears flow as family buries corps member who d*ed in a train crash

Aina, who was among the six victims who were confirmed dead by the state government, was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa.

The late corps member was buried at Atan cemetery.

Aside from the deceased’s family, a delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was also present at the burial.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father, Femi said his daughter was preparing for her MSc programme in the United Kingdom (UK) when the accident happened.

“She was preparing to go to the United Kingdom for her Master’s programme after her youth service ends in May, but unfortunately, all her plans had been dashed. She happened to be the first grandchild of my parents and she stayed with my mum here in Lagos because our dad passed away last year, so she had always been with her grandmother. She was dear to everyone around including church, school and at work. Her death is a great loss,” the aggrieved father stated.

Speaking further, Femi said he first heard about the accident on TV while he was in Abuja.

“I was in Abuja watching the television around 9 am when I saw the incident. An hour after that, I got a call that my daughter was involved in it. That was when I knew what I saw on TV was actually happening to me. Then I immediately called my younger brother and sister in Lagos. I later received two more calls in another 10 minutes and by then, she was already in the ICU (intensive care unit). They were attending to her and at the same time calling me from there. I even heard some of the staff members praying for her. So, I rushed to the airport to get any available flight back to Lagos but when my plane was ready to take off by 4 pm, I was told that she had passed away,” he added.