The donations, which provided the Gift of Water to one community from each of the six geo-political regions of the country, form part of activities to mark Union Bank’s 2020 Employee Volunteer Day (EVDay).

#TeamUnion gives back; provides the Gift of Water to 6 communities across the country!

Introduced in 2019, EVDay reinforces Union Bank’s commitment to building a workforce that is conscious about giving back to the communities where they live and work. This year, the Gift of Water project was selected to provide more people with access to potable water supply, improving their quality of life and enabling them maintain the proper handwashing routine advised by World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 guidelines. Yemisi Owonubi media contact

The communal boreholes were established in Ubulu Uku in Delta State; Gidan Dagachi Kureken Sani in Kano State; Kpebi-Sarki in Abuja; Ohubo Village, Ama Nkanu Community in Enugu State; Sari Iganmu, Orile in Lagos State and Abujan Amare, Gashua in Yobe State.

Haske Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) dedicated to making clean potable water accessible to rural communities in Nigeria, was engaged to ensure long-term sustenance of the community boreholes. The Foundation will monitor and provide technical assistance for the project for 12 months. In addition, committees were set up in each of the communities, to ensure good coordination and proper use of the facility by community members.

Union Bank remains committed to supporting the average Nigerian and giving back to the society. In 2019, to mark the first edition of EVDay, over 1,200 Union Bank employees along with their family and friends carried out a sanitation exercise in 15 locations across the country. Based on the theme “Public Health and Wellbeing”, the employees cleaned up markets, major roads and other public areas.

Each year, the Bank publishes its Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report which is available on the Bank’s website. The report outlines the Institution’s efforts to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

*This is a featured post.