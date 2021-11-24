Teacher sent to prison for allegedly stabbing man to death at a bar

Presiding magistrate, Mrs F.O. Sasanya, ordered that Shola be kept at the Ikoyi custodial centre, Lagos, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the case to Dec. 8.

Earlier, prosecuting Insp Magaji Haruna, told the court that Shola committed the offence on Aug. 26 at Volkswagen Bus-Stop, Ojo, Lagos.

He said that the victim, Yusuf Aminu, went to a popular bar in the area with his friends and ended up in a brawl with the defendant.

Haruna said that Shola stabbed Aminu in the neck with a broken bottle and the latter died on his way to the hospital.

He said the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.