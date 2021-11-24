RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teacher sent to prison for allegedly stabbing man to death at a bar

A Yaba Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, remanded a 29-year-old teacher, Jones Shola, at a custodial centre on Tuesday over alleged murder of a man at a bar.

Teacher sent to prison for allegedly stabbing man to death at a bar. (Lindaikeji)

Shola is facing a one-count charge of murder, but his plea was not taken when he was docked on Tuesday.

Presiding magistrate, Mrs F.O. Sasanya, ordered that Shola be kept at the Ikoyi custodial centre, Lagos, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the case to Dec. 8.

Earlier, prosecuting Insp Magaji Haruna, told the court that Shola committed the offence on Aug. 26 at Volkswagen Bus-Stop, Ojo, Lagos.

He said that the victim, Yusuf Aminu, went to a popular bar in the area with his friends and ended up in a brawl with the defendant.

Haruna said that Shola stabbed Aminu in the neck with a broken bottle and the latter died on his way to the hospital.

He said the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 stipulates death penalty for the offence of murder upon conviction.

