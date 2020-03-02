There was pandemonium at Ekiugbo Grammar School, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, after a teacher allegedly flogged a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student identified as Kelvin Ogheneogaga, to death.

The Nation reports that Ogheneogaga's death prompted the students of the school to protest, which led to the destruction of the school principal's office, and vehicles belonging to the school and its staff members.

According to a source, whose name wasn't mentioned, Kelvin's colleagues in school informed the teacher that the deceased was not feeling well on a claim of a leg injury.

The source reportedly said the teacher who had called Kelvin out to flog him over alleged misconduct, continued the beating despite being warned.

“We were begging the teacher not to flog him because Kelvin was not too fine but the teacher refused. Kelvin had an injury in his leg before he was flogged; we do not know if the flogging was what led to his death," the source was quoted as saying.

A senior police officer attached to Ughelli Area Command gave his own account of the incident.

The officer said, “There was protest by students of Ekiugbo Grammar School, Ekiugbo, in Ughelli over the death of one Kelvin Ogheneogaga, who was said to have been flogged to death by a teacher.

”The teacher had on February 26, 2020 flogged the student for misconduct, after which it was reported that the student on getting home developed complications and was rushed to Ughelli Central Hospital by his family where he died.

“When the news of his death got to the school, it led to a protest by the students who destroyed the school’s vehicles belonging to the principal and teachers.”

The police officer added that the arrival of his colleagues did not calm the situation, as the students during their protest vented their anger by pelting them with stones and other dangerous weapons.