The 41-year-old teacher at Creekside Middle School in Faifield is being charged for public indecency.

According to a statement released by the school, the teacher was noticed by students following a "suspicious behaviour by the substitute that was taking place behind the teacher's desk".

The school officials disclosed that Abraham was removed immediately after the incidence. Officials also added that he will not be returning to the district.

The accused teacher's father, however, claimed that there was a misunderstanding.

He said, "I don't think what the students saw is what really was happening."

Abraham has been ordered to stay away from all locations where children under 18 are present.

His next court appearance was set for January 15.