Teacher arrested for allegedly beating wife to death

Reports stated that Isaac Sarsah tried to kill himself after the incident but was unsuccessful.

The deceased and the suspect were teachers at the t Gomoa Ejumako D/A Basic School at the Gomoa West District.

Before her unfortunate demise, Linda had cohabited with Sarsah for over eight years and had four children.

The deceased had told Isaac on several occasions to perform the necessary rites but he was adamant.

The deceased then rented a room and moved out of the fiancé's apartment with their four children.

She told Isaac until he performs her marriage rites, she will not move in to live with him again.

Isaac out of anger over Linda's decision on Friday, March 11, 2022, visited Linda and beat her mercilessly.

The children out of fear went out of the room and started shouting for help for their mum.

Isaac on hearing the children shouting for help quickly left the house.

Residents rushed into the room only to find Linda lying on the floor.

She was rushed to the Apam Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.