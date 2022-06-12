RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teacher advises parents against doing take-home assignments for children

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Peace Raymond, a teacher at Juthanbitzs International School, Mahuta Kaduna, has advised parents against writing take-home assignments for their children and wards.

Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Juthanbit International School Mahuta Kaduna, Mr Luka John addressing parents and teachers during PTA meeting in Kaduna on Saturday. [NAN]
Raymond, who gave the advice during the school’s Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, explained that doing the assignment for the children negates the essence of take-home assignments.

She explained that assignments help to involve parents in the learning process of their children, adding that the idea was for the parents to guide the children while they do the assignments.

Raymond said that instead of doing the assignment for the children, parents should guide their children to do the assignments themselves so they can learn and have deep understanding of the subjects.

“Take-home assignments are also meant to deepen the learning process through practice at home for better understanding.

“The assignments provide an opportunity for parents to participate in educating their children at home as part of their contribution to the learning process of the child.

“As such, don’t do the assignments for your children. Help them to understand how to do them and let them do it themselves while you guide,” the teacher said.

She said that on the contrary, many parents were found to be doing the assignment for their children while others write for the children to copy.

“Others do not even have time for the children or pay little attention to the children’s assignments, as a result, most pupils come to school with their assignments not done or partly done.

“This is wrong. Help teachers to improve the learning outcome of children by guiding the children to do their assignments and making sure they understand them otherwise the aim is defeated,” she added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PTA , Mr Luka John, thanked the proprietor of the school and the teachers for ensuring quality teaching and learning.

He urged parents to play their part by paying school fees as and when due to enable the school to pay teachers on time and maintain quality and standard.

Another parent, Mrs Dorcas Peter, equally commended the school management and the teachers for the quality of teaching, visible in all her children.

On her part, the proprietor of the school, Mrs Zipporah Kari, thanked parents for the laudable support, and appealed for more, particularly on being up to date with payment of school fees.

Kari complained that a reasonable number of parents were not up to date in paying school fees, with some owing up to three terms.

She urged parents to pay the school fees on time to enable the school to give their children the best of education that would make them compete favourably anywhere in the world.

