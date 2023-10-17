Teacher, 5 others arrested for bypassing electricity metres in Osun

Following his arrest, John was paraded alongside five others, for allegedly tampering with electricity metres in a bid to use energy without paying commensurate amounts.

The other five suspects paraded were identified as -Jaye Abayomi, Abidemi Enoch, Jackson Imukodro, Adeleke Fatimah and Azeez Mutiu.

Presenting the suspects to journalists at the NSCDC Osun State command headquarters, the Commandant, Sunday Agboola said they were arrested in Awosuru, Alekuwodo, Jaleyemi, Ogo Oluwa and Omigade areas – all located within Osogbo metropolis.

According to the NSCDC chieftain, the suspects were nabbed during a joint operation by his men and officials of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Agboola, who noted a series of arrests made to deter the public from energy theft, lamented that many people in the state still engage in the act.

He said, “The command is dismayed. Despite several arrests made to deter the public from embarking on this illegal act, some have bluntly refused to desist from this act.

“NSDC will not rest on its oars until we see positive change in our state. After an investigation has been completed, these suspects will be taken to court.”

Admitting to bypassing the metre, John stated that “our terminal got spoilt and we have an agent who usually loads our matter directly for us but the person wasn’t available on Friday to load it for us, that was why I decided to bypass it.”

