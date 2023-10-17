ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teacher, 5 others arrested for bypassing electricity metres in Osun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teacher confessed to bypassing his metre following his arrest.

They are expected to be charged to court [Punch]
They are expected to be charged to court [Punch]

Recommended articles

Following his arrest, John was paraded alongside five others, for allegedly tampering with electricity metres in a bid to use energy without paying commensurate amounts.

The other five suspects paraded were identified as -Jaye Abayomi, Abidemi Enoch, Jackson Imukodro, Adeleke Fatimah and Azeez Mutiu.

Presenting the suspects to journalists at the NSCDC Osun State command headquarters, the Commandant, Sunday Agboola said they were arrested in Awosuru, Alekuwodo, Jaleyemi, Ogo Oluwa and Omigade areas – all located within Osogbo metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NSCDC chieftain, the suspects were nabbed during a joint operation by his men and officials of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Agboola, who noted a series of arrests made to deter the public from energy theft, lamented that many people in the state still engage in the act.

He said, “The command is dismayed. Despite several arrests made to deter the public from embarking on this illegal act, some have bluntly refused to desist from this act.

“NSDC will not rest on its oars until we see positive change in our state. After an investigation has been completed, these suspects will be taken to court.”

Admitting to bypassing the metre, John stated that “our terminal got spoilt and we have an agent who usually loads our matter directly for us but the person wasn’t available on Friday to load it for us, that was why I decided to bypass it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They are, however, expected to be charged to court for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp. [Twitter:NPF]

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp

The judge said that it was not Islamically appropriate for the plaintiff to get the respondent another wife before he grants her a divorce (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Wife goes to court for divorce, husband demands she finds him a new wife first