Task Force seizes 123 motorcycle in Lekki axis after killing of sound engineer

The motorcycle seizure follows the gruesome murder of a sound engineer David Imoh, who was on Thursday, May 12, 2022, lynched to death by some commercial motorcyclists.

Imoh’s death, however, generated heated debate on social media, with many people calling for the ban of motorcycles in the state.

Swinging into action after the public outcry, the Taskforce operatives clampdown on the motorcycle operators plying the Lekki Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1 axis, Admiralty Way and its environs for operating on restricted routes and constituting nuisance in the State.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, who disclosed the seizure, lamented how motorcyclists have been unleashing mayhem across the state, saying it has become cumbersome.

“The murder of Mr David by the suspected Okada men is a painful and tragic incident, hence the need to intensify our activities in the axis and the State to ensure that the menace of Okada is brought to a complete halt and also prevent a reoccurrence of such an inhumane and barbaric act.

“While the Government will continually enforce the law, the people should also assist the State in keeping Okada off the highways by refraining from patronizing them which will permanently keep them out of the illegal business,” Jejeloye added.