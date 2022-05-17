RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Task Force seizes 123 motorcycle in Lekki axis after killing of sound engineer

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following the death of David Imoh, a sound engineer that was lynched to death by motorcyclists in Lekki, Lagos, Taskforce operatives impounded dozens of motorcycles on the state highways.

Task force seizes 123 motocycles
Task force seizes 123 motocycles

No less than 123 motorcycles have been impounded by Lagos Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), in the Lekki area of the state.

Recommended articles

The motorcycle seizure follows the gruesome murder of a sound engineer David Imoh, who was on Thursday, May 12, 2022, lynched to death by some commercial motorcyclists.

Imoh’s death, however, generated heated debate on social media, with many people calling for the ban of motorcycles in the state.

Swinging into action after the public outcry, the Taskforce operatives clampdown on the motorcycle operators plying the Lekki Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1 axis, Admiralty Way and its environs for operating on restricted routes and constituting nuisance in the State.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, who disclosed the seizure, lamented how motorcyclists have been unleashing mayhem across the state, saying it has become cumbersome.

The murder of Mr David by the suspected Okada men is a painful and tragic incident, hence the need to intensify our activities in the axis and the State to ensure that the menace of Okada is brought to a complete halt and also prevent a reoccurrence of such an inhumane and barbaric act.

“While the Government will continually enforce the law, the people should also assist the State in keeping Okada off the highways by refraining from patronizing them which will permanently keep them out of the illegal business,” Jejeloye added.

The Taskforce chief admonished the state residents to not panic over the recent incident, he encouraged them to join hands with the government to fight against the menace of motorcyclists in the state.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries

2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries

PDP gets new secretariat in Lagos

PDP gets new secretariat in Lagos

JAMB disclaims error in its scoring system, says no plan to organise another UTME

JAMB disclaims error in its scoring system, says no plan to organise another UTME

Death toll in Kano explosion rises to 9

Death toll in Kano explosion rises to 9

Oil price hits $115 a barrel — highest in seven weeks

Oil price hits $115 a barrel — highest in seven weeks

Osinbajo bags Leadership Person of the Year Award

Osinbajo bags Leadership Person of the Year Award

Deborah: Police declare suspects seen in viral video wanted

Deborah: Police declare suspects seen in viral video wanted

2023: Court restrains CBN, INEC from stopping Godwin Emefiele from contesting

2023: Court restrains CBN, INEC from stopping Godwin Emefiele from contesting

2023: Adesina rules himself out of presidential race

2023: Adesina rules himself out of presidential race

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild after spending on his wedding

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

I can’t ignore big buttocks- Married man wonders "if someone cursed" him

Sad African man