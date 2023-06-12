Task Force official punches tricyclist to death over ₦200

The incident on Thursday, June 8, 2023, was said to have resulted in chaos in the Ogbogoro axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the Task Force officials had waved Esikak who was carrying a passenger to a stop and demanded the money, but the former explained that he had just begun business for the day and didn’t have the amount they requested yet.

An argument ensued immediately and in the process, one of the task force members who is alleged to be a cultist identified as Osisi punched the 39-year-old keke driver who slumped.

As the tricyclist slumped, his colleagues, who witnessed the incident, immediately rushed him to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Displeased by news of their colleague’s passing, the tricycle drivers in the community began a protest to express their grievances, saying the daily harassment and extortion they suffered from Osisi and his men was unbearable, even as they recounted the brawl that led to Esikak’s demise with bitterness.

The angry tricycle operators consequently shut down operations. They marched from Ogbogoro to the complex of a popular Radio Station (Cool/Wazobia/Info FM) in Port Harcourt, demanding justice for their late colleague.