She has reportedly fired the country’s Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) director-general Thobias Mwesiga just hours after she appointed him.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Mwesiga, who was appointed as (TPDC) boss on Sunday, April 4, was sacked on Monday, April 5, and replaced by James Mataragio, who was reinstated to the position.

A statement by the Tanzanian State House stated: "President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of the director-general of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Thobias Mwesiga, who was appointed on April 4, 2021. Following the decision, President Samia has reinstated James Mataragio to be the TPDC director-general. Mataragio was the DG of TPDC before Mwesiga's appointment."

It is unclear yet what necessitated the sacking of Thobias Mwesiga even before he could assume the position.

The apparent no-nonsense President has been on a house cleansing spree since she took over the mantle after the death of John Pombe Magufuli.

Reports say she has so far appointed permanent secretaries and heads of several government institutions, including the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA), in a major reshuffle.

Aside from that, a week ago, she suspended the director-general of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Engineer Deusdedit Kakoko over allegations of mismanagement of funds.

On Sunday, March 28, Suluhu expressed a lot of disappointment and anger while receiving the Controller and Auditor General's (CAG) report at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

Her anger follows a discovery that the Tanzania Ports Authority had not accounted for over KSh 160 million of the taxpayers' money under the leadership of its director-general Kakoko who took over in October 2018.

He succeeded Awadhi Massawe who was fired by the late John Magufuli in connection to the disappearance of over 2,700 shipping containers at the port.

Kakoko too became a casualty of the changes announced on Monday, April 5 as President Samia Suluhu Hassan has replaced him with Erick Hamis.