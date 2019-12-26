Two petrol tankers on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, crashed into each other at the Sagamu interchange end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The tankers, according to Punch, collided around 5:30 pm on Christmas Day, and have since caused panic among passersby and motorists plying the route, as the impact led to explosion.

It was gathered that one of the tankers was rolling backwards after suffering a mechanical fault when the other rammed into it from the rear.

Although no life was lost in the incident, both tankers got burnt.

Confirming the accident, the Sector Commander, Ogun State, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, said traffic had been diverted to avoid a secondary crash.

He stated, “Two tankers conveying petroleum products crashed into each other on the outward lane of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under the Sagamu Interchange Bridge. The white tanker in the front developed a mechanical fault and in the process of rolling back, the one coming from the rear collided with it."

Oladele added that the fire service of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Ogun State Fire Service put out the fire.