Tanker on fire at petrol station in Lagos [Video]

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is attending to the incident.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, in a statement said alert on the fire was received at 13:17hrs.

She said this “saw the Agency mobilising other emergency responders of the State to put up concerted efforts in combatting the inferno.

“Although the cause of the disaster is yet to be ascertained, Officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands.

“Motorists are advised to seek alternative route away from the Idi Oro Corridor of Agege Motor Road, Mushin.”