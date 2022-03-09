RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tanker on fire at petrol station in Lagos [Video]

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A 33,000 Tanker that is fully laden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol that is on Fire at Mushin

Fire outbreaks in Lagos
Fire outbreaks in Lagos

A tanker at a petrol station at Idi Oro, in the Mushin area of Lagos, has been gutted by fire on Wednesday, March 09, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is attending to the incident.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, in a statement said alert on the fire was received at 13:17hrs.

She said this “saw the Agency mobilising other emergency responders of the State to put up concerted efforts in combatting the inferno.

Although the cause of the disaster is yet to be ascertained, Officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative route away from the Idi Oro Corridor of Agege Motor Road, Mushin.”

According to Adeseye, Preliminary investigation revealed that it is a 33,000 Tanker that is fully laden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol that is on Fire.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central

National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central

Kebbi Governor may lose $150 million as US Govt drags him to court for fraud

Kebbi Governor may lose $150 million as US Govt drags him to court for fraud

Electoral Act: Senate rejects Buhari’s new amendment bill

Electoral Act: Senate rejects Buhari’s new amendment bill

Umahi appeals court order sacking him as Ebonyi governor

Umahi appeals court order sacking him as Ebonyi governor

Student harassment by lecturers is an epidemic that has been ignored for too long (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Student harassment by lecturers is an epidemic that has been ignored for too long (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

NBA condemns Umahi for calling Justice Ekwo a 'hatchet man'

NBA condemns Umahi for calling Justice Ekwo a 'hatchet man'

Refusal of Nigerians to return home from Ukraine sums up the country's reputation (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Refusal of Nigerians to return home from Ukraine sums up the country's reputation (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Nigerian embassy in New York calls out increasing fake divorce documents

Nigerian embassy in New York calls out increasing fake divorce documents

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Trending

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Eyewitnesses gather to catch a glimpse of dead couple inside a car

Bamise: Lady who went missing after boarding BRT found dead, 2 suspects arrested

22-yr-old Bamise found dead after boarding BRT, police arrest 2 suspects.

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.