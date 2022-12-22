ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tanker fire outbreak razes property worth over N130 million in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Tanker bearing 33,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) caught fire at Chab filling station opposite Star Paper Mill, Umuatako, Aba, in Abia, on Thursday, destroying property worth over N 130 million.

Tanker on fire at petrol station in Lagos. [Twitter:NaijaPR]
Tanker on fire at petrol station in Lagos. [Twitter:NaijaPR]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chief Fire Officer of Abia State Fire Service, Mr Arua Nnanna, described the incident as avoidable.

He said that the service had warned fuel station owners to always discharge their products when the intensity of the sun’s heat is not high.

"I got a distress call in Umuahia that there is a fuel tanker fire in Aba so I had to send two trucks from our Aba station at Constitution Crescent.

“And by the time I got the second call, it was for assistance from Aba because of the intensity of the fire.

“So I pushed the trucks in Umuahia down to Aba to ensure that everything was put under control.

“As I am talking to you now, four trucks are working there, two from Aba and two from Umuahia,” he said.

Nnanna said that the fire outbreak is suspected to have been caused by the Fuel Station’s failure to heed earlier warnings to stop discharging fuel at the peak of the heat of the sun.

He suggested that while the tanker was offloading PMS, the weather was hot and the station did not have the necessary safety materials on hand.

Nnanna thanked residents and other security agencies for their cooperation which aided the control of the menacing fire outbreak.

He also lauded the efforts of his men and described the firefight as one of the fiercest his men had taken part in recently.

Mr Belenta Belenta, the Commander of Abia State Fire Service, Aba Command, said that the intensity of the fire was beyond the capacity of the Aba command, hence the request for assistance from Umuahia.

“We got the information and rushed immediately with my men. The tanker was discharging and from that discharge, it resulted in a fire outbreak. The tanker was loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS.

“We battled the fire with the assistance of our main station in Umuahia. And we quenched it possibly with the type of chemical we had.

“We are appealing to the government to come to the fire service office to see what we really need to ensure that we will continue to serve better.

“If not that we have capable men who could manage fierce fires, we couldn’t have done much because we do not have enough equipment for this type of fire,” Belenta said.

NAN reports that office equipment and products at the business centres within Umungasi Post Office were destroyed by the fire.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia also visited the scene of the fire to assess the situation but he did not speak about the fire outbreak.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest kidnappers of Ogbomoso hotelier, LAUTECH student

Police arrest kidnappers of Ogbomoso hotelier, LAUTECH student

Why we shifted passage of 2023 budget to Wednesday - Lawan

Why we shifted passage of 2023 budget to Wednesday - Lawan

Nigeria lost N1.6trn to rice importation annually before 2015 – Malami

Nigeria lost N1.6trn to rice importation annually before 2015 – Malami

Osinbajo's meeting with Tinubu not political - VP Spokesman

Osinbajo's meeting with Tinubu not political - VP Spokesman

FG announces Christmas, New Year holidays

FG announces Christmas, New Year holidays

Police confirm killing of Chinese national in Zamfara by bandits

Police confirm killing of Chinese national in Zamfara by bandits

PDP suspends Gombe PRO for alleged anti-party activities

PDP suspends Gombe PRO for alleged anti-party activities

Reopening of borders will worsen insecurity, food crisis - FG tackles Atiku

Reopening of borders will worsen insecurity, food crisis - FG tackles Atiku

I'm satisfied with the Police we are leaving behind – Minister

I'm satisfied with the Police we are leaving behind – Minister

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anambra yahoo boys lures keke napep driver into their room, take turns to rape him

Anambra yahoo boys lures keke napep driver into their room, take turns to r*pe him

Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to death with his Toyota Venza

'Yahoo boy' crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with Toyota Venza

Tears flow as family buries slain BRT passenger Bamise in Lagos

Tears flow as family buries slain BRT passenger Bamise in Lagos

Man defiles 5-year-old girl after sending her mother to market

Man defiles 5-year-old girl after sending her mother to market