Again, petrol tanker goes up in flames on Otedola Bridge

Jude Egbas

The bridge has become notorious for fatal road accidents.

Tanker catches fire on Otedola Bridge on May 28, 2021 (Punch)
A petrol-laden tanker has just burst into flames on the notorious Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday, May 28, 2021

There's traffic gridlock on routes around the bridge at the time of filing in this story. There have been no casualties at the time of reporting.

Eyewitnesses report that the truck first spilled its contents on the busy expressway before the explosion.

Otedola Bridge has become notorious for tanker explosions and car crashes.

On June 28, 2018, a long line of cars were burnt after a petrol-laden tanker collapsed on the bridge and emptied its inflammable contents on the road. More than a dozen persons reportedly died in the ensuing conflagration on the day.

There have been similar such accidents on the sloppy bridge in 2019, 2020 and early 2021.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

