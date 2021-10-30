Tanker crushes 2 to death on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident happened at 6 a.m. on the Ogun State section of the expressway.

He attributed the accident to brake failure in the truck and loss of control by the driver who rammed into the commercial bus that was ahead of him.

He said the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of a private hospital in Sagamu, Ogun State, where the injured were receiving treatment.

Akinbiyi added that the driver of the truck fled from the scene for fear of being lynched.