Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took the concerted intervention of the state Fire Service and some good samaritans to put out the fire.

Although no life was lost, the incident caused serious gridlock on the ever-busy road, particularly around Logongoma Market, Phase 1.

NAN learnt that the incident happened around 3.30 p.m.

The station manager declined to comment but eyewitness accounts attributed the fire to a spark from the tanker.

An eyewitness, Fatima Ali, told NAN that the tanker arrived at the station and was about to start discharging products when a spark occurred.

“The spark immediately triggered off the fire,” Ali said.

She said that when the tanker caught fire, the driver summoned courage and drove it out of the station to the road, where fire service men came and put out the flame.

According to her, workers at the nearby EEgoja Gas Station rushed to the filling station with fire extinguishers and also helped to fight the fire.

Motorists and other road users diverted to one lane of the road as frantic efforts were made to bring the situation under control.

The Acting Director, Kogi Fire Service, Salahu Ozigi-Umar, expressed gratitude to God for the timely intervention by people from the neighbourhood.

“We thank God that the workers of EEgoja Gas station rushed out with their fire extinguishers and saved the station from going up in flames.

“Again, thanks to my personnel who responded quickly to the distress call made to us.

“Their ability to put out the fire was expected.

“Of course, there was some little damage to the station and the tanker.

“The joy is that no life was lost and no attendant suffered any injuries as a result of the unfortunate incident.

“The only challenge we had in the process of extinguishing the fire was the undue interference from sympathisers.

“The major cause of the fire would possibly be as a result of the long journey by the tanker, coupled with the present harsh weather condition,” Ozigi-Umar said.

He advised motorists to always obey all cautionary signs and ensure other safety measures, including installing necessary equipment in their vehicles.

He further urged the public to always alert the fire service on time, any time there was a fire outbreak.