How much do you know about pets? Show us by taking this quiz
So you think you are an animal lover and you know a lot about pets, right? We challenge you to show the extent of your knowledge by taking this very basic quiz. We promise it's so simple.
What is this dog breed called?
Golden retriever
Pitbull
German shepherd / Alsatian
German shepherd / Alsatian Next question
The Alsatian and German shepherd are the same dog with only different names.
Which household pest are cats supposed to hate most?
Cockroach
Wall gecko
Rat
Rat Next question
The sound cats mostly make is called?
Meow
Mow
Moo
Meow Next question
How many lives do cats have?
9
5
1
1 Next question
Lol! Sorry to you if you picked 9. Cats have just one life like everything else. When people say they have 9 lives, it is only in a figurative sense.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng