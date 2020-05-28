  1. News
  2. Metro

How much do you know about pets? Show us by taking this quiz

Tell your friends
So you think you are an animal lover and you know a lot about pets, right? We challenge you to show the extent of your knowledge by taking this very basic quiz. We promise it's so simple.

What is a cat's young called?

Pussy
Kitten
Kitty kat
Kitten Next question

What is this dog breed called?

Golden retriever
Pitbull
German shepherd / Alsatian
German shepherd / Alsatian Next question
The Alsatian and German shepherd are the same dog with only different names.

Which household pest are cats supposed to hate most?

Cockroach
Wall gecko
Rat
Rat Next question

The sound cats mostly make is called?

Meow
Mow
Moo
Meow Next question

What is a baby dog called?

Pupcy
Puppy
Puppet
Puppy Next question

How long is the gestation period of cats?

58-67 days
28-50 days
35-50 days
58-67 days Next question

How about the gestation period of dogs?

50-80 days
58-68 days
65-98 days
58-68 days Next question

The sound dogs mostly make is called?

Bark
Back
Barck
Bark Next question

How many lives do cats have?

9
5
1
1 Next question
Lol! Sorry to you if you picked 9. Cats have just one life like everything else. When people say they have 9 lives, it is only in a figurative sense.
Your score: Hope you're not thinking of getting a pet soon sha? No try am o.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Go ahead. Get that pet you've always wanted. You're ready.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: It's actually time to advertise yourself as veterinarian. You too sabi!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Author: Source: Pulse Nigeria
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"  clique

Don't miss a thing , get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.ng newsletter

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng