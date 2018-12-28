The dawn of the New Year is Upon us! 2019 holds so much in store; a year set to emerge with opportunities! As individuals, communities and as a nation, there is a call for us to "Take Courage" in the midst of uncertainty. No eye has seen, no ear has heard and no mind has conceived the things that God has prepared for us. Get ready!

Come join us at This Present House for a night of Word, Praise and Proclamation as we embark on another discovery of what the New Year holds for us.

Join Host Pastor Tony Rapu and our lineup of special guest artistes amongst which are Mercy Chinwo, Mairo Ese, Dare Justified, Lanre Awosika, Lagos Community Gospel Choir to mention a few on the 31st of December 2018 at 7:00PM.

Venue: The Dome, This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki.

Come and have a refreshing time.

