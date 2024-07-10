ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tailor to spend 6 months in jail for stealing Toyota Hilux in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbah said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code law.

An illustrative photo of a Nigerian prison.
An illustrative photo of a Nigerian prison.

Recommended articles

Isa was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle.

Senior Magistrate Amauche Onyedum, sentenced him to six months in prison after his counsel, Peace Christopher pleaded an allocutus on his behalf.

”The defendant is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment in Keffi Correctional facility without the option of fine,“ the magistrate said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Donatus Abbah, Prosecuting counsel, told the court that on June 2, at about 8 p.m. Ismail Umar parked his Toyota Hilux on the University of Abuja main campus.

Abbah said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The convict was caught while trying to sell the tricycle worth ₦520,000 [Vanguard]

Abuja man hired to ride keke for work takes it to Kaduna to sell

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

VIDEO: Driver steals employer's car in Lagos, presents it as testimony in church

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use walkway

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use crossover bridge

Image of an electrician [PUKENA Technologies Ltd.]

Electrician caught with scissors, torchlight to vandalise Eko cable denies crime