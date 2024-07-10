Tailor to spend 6 months in jail for stealing Toyota Hilux in Abuja

Recommended articles
Isa was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle.
Senior Magistrate Amauche Onyedum, sentenced him to six months in prison after his counsel, Peace Christopher pleaded an allocutus on his behalf.
”The defendant is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment in Keffi Correctional facility without the option of fine,“ the magistrate said.
Earlier, Donatus Abbah, Prosecuting counsel, told the court that on June 2, at about 8 p.m. Ismail Umar parked his Toyota Hilux on the University of Abuja main campus.
Abbah said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code law.