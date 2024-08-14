Tailor gets 18-month jail term for stealing aluminum windows from church

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Garba after he pleaded guilty to theft. The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option to pay ₦50,000 or to spend a year in prison. He ordered the convict to pay compensation of ₦1000,000 or to spend six months in prison in default.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on June 5, at the Laranto Police Station by Garba Nanvan, the complainant.