ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tailor gets 18-month jail term for stealing aluminum windows from church

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict broke into the church with the help of his friend and stole the windows valued at ₦100,000.

Tailor gets 18-month jail term for stealing aluminum windows from church
Tailor gets 18-month jail term for stealing aluminum windows from church

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Garba after he pleaded guilty to theft. The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option to pay ₦50,000 or to spend a year in prison. He ordered the convict to pay compensation of ₦1000,000 or to spend six months in prison in default.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on June 5, at the Laranto Police Station by Garba Nanvan, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict broke into the church with the help of his friend now at large and stole the windows valued at ₦100,000. The offence, according to him, is punishable under the Plateau state Penal Code Law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps summons UNIZIK acting VC over poor project execution, fund mismanagement

Reps summons UNIZIK acting VC over poor project execution, fund mismanagement

Speaker Tajudeen clarifies controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

Speaker Tajudeen clarifies controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

FG blocks ₦83bn traced to sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

FG blocks ₦83bn traced to sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

'E don cast' - Senator admits to ₦21m monthly pay amid nationwide hardship

'E don cast' - Senator admits to ₦21m monthly pay amid nationwide hardship

Police capture vandals trying to escape with stolen TCN tower cables

Police capture vandals trying to escape with stolen TCN tower cables

Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS, & others for ignoring 2019 audit queries

Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS, & others for ignoring 2019 audit queries

'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

House of Reps grills WAEC boss over ₦6bn deficit & ₦5bn calculator loan in 2023

House of Reps grills WAEC boss over ₦6bn deficit & ₦5bn calculator loan in 2023

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court