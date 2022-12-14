ADVERTISEMENT
Tailor docked for allegedly assaulting, damaging customer’s fabric

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 32-year-old seamstress, Victoria Oleru, who allegedly assaulted and damaged a customer’s fabric worth N50,000, on Wednesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Oleru committed the offences on Dec. 9, at about 6:00 p. m, at Teju-Osho Shopping Complex. Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Oleru damaged some fabrics given to her by her customer, Ola Ajayi (Complainant) to sew.

He submitted that when Ajayi insisted that Oleru must pay for the damaged fabrics, she viciously assaulted the complainant by hitting her in the eye.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 172 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O. O, Otitoju, admitted Oleru to bail in the sum of N20,000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be resident in Lagos and present a means of valid identification.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 24 for further hearing.

