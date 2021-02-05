Erica Nlewedim will take her place amongst SW Nigeria’s diverse and influential portfolio of personalities which includes the likes of Nancy Isime, Tomike Adeoye, and Anita Okoye.

Over 125 years, Swarovski has globally aligned itself with promoting the well-being, development and creativity of women through strategic partnerships and initiatives. SW Nigeria has proven to be a pioneering brand by continuously setting the standard through collaborative, fruitful and meaningful relationships with its influencers.

Erica was unveiled through an inclusive Meet and Greet activation at SW Nigeria’s flagship store in Ikeja City Mall on Thursday, 4th of February 2021. The Swarovski team were conscious to make the event Covid-compliant, distributing numerous face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer.

Swarovski reveals its latest Sparkle Queen in the Nigerian market

This event is a further testament to the brand’s commitment to supporting women by creating unique networking opportunities and unforgettable experiences driven by an electrifying ambience.

Speaking on the new signing, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group said “Erica is the perfect addition to the SW Nigeria family. She is proof that you can achieve your dreams with dedication and hard work and we know that she is going to have an outstanding impact on the brand.

"Erica has demonstrated a high level of integrity, class and sophistication which aligns with the values of the SW Nigeria brand and we are excited to reveal the unique activations that we have planned with her.”

Also speaking on the new signing, Sparkle Queen, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim said “I feel so excited and honoured to be on boarded as the new Sparkle Queen for SW Nigeria. This is like a dream come true for me and the brand also speaks so much to my personality. I hope to make the brand proud as their ambassador, grow their share of voice in Nigeria using my platform as well as pull customers who are able to patronize the brand”.

As part of their ongoing “Share Your Sparkle” campaign, SW Nigeria is set to use their e-commerce platform as a tool to amplify the voices and personalities of their influencers, whilst also giving women across Nigeria the chance to share their own stories. The Sparkle Queens are set to appear in SW Nigeria’s 2021 campaigns and will be present at all the upcoming Swarovski brand activations.

