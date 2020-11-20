The website will serve as a platform for customers to purchase their premium crystal jewellery pieces online.

To celebrate the official launch, SWNigeria hosted women influencers who have been monumental to the brand’s success through strategic collaborations in the last one year.

The launch of the website is part of Swarovski Nigeria’s commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience digitally and strengthening its retail strategy within the Nigerian market.

The new website will serve as an avenue to view Swarovski products, style inspirations for its pieces, as well as the latest news on offers and events.

The Swarovski Crystal Brunch, which held on the 13th of November, 2020, was an afternoon of great food, music, and networking to celebrate the website launch.

Speaking about the launch of the website at the Crystal Brunch Event, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, said: “I am delighted to launch Swarovski Nigeria’s website, which will aim to create an immersive shopping experience for our customers online.

"With the new website, we will showcase our diverse range of products and provide an informative guide on how best to enjoy them. This is an exciting feat for us, and we look forward to many more years of providing customer delight.”

Swarovski Nigeria is also set to launch a new campaign tagged “Share Your Sparkle Story” whereby women in Nigeria can tell inspiring stories about how they kept their sparkle while achieving their dreams. The goal of this campaign is to encourage women and girls to chase their dreams and to shine while at it.

