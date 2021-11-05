RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suzuki by CFAO treats customers to culture-centric Halloween party

It was an evening of dance, music, food and drinks as leading Japanese automobile company, Suzuki by CFAO treats its customers and staff to an exquisite Halloween party themed ‘A Taste of Culture’.

The event which was held at the Suzuki Showroom, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, follows the Paint N Sip with Suzuki which was also held at the Showroom in August.

The Halloween party brought together senior executives of corporations, HNIs and businessmen and women who turned up in their spooky Halloween costumes to network, unwind, relax and catch some fun.

From Nigerian Jollof Rice to Indian Vada Pav, Italian Seafood Pizzettes, Mexican Chicken Quesadillas, Brazilian Frango A Passarinho, and Japanese Sushi, the event showcased an array of foods from different cultures around the world, eliciting a feeling of belonging in all the attendees. Diageo Johnnie Walker also treated everyone to a wide collection of cocktails and wines.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the dance. Guests were treated to different dance styles - from salsa to chacha and tango, led by a professional dance instructor who kept everyone swaying their hips from side to side with gusto.

Speaking on the event, Suzuki by CFAO Country Manager, Aissatou Diouf enthused that “Suzuki by CFAO is not just an automobile brand but is a brand that finely blends superior technology with lifestyle and that is the experience we are bringing to every Nigerian. Today’s event was fun and I’m happy that our customers were a part of this experience, and we are not stopping.”

