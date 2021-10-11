RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspended Enugu traditional ruler, wife hospitalised after release from police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspended traditional ruler of Ihekwuenu-Aku Autonomous community in Igbo Etiti LGA of Enugu state, Igwe Christopher Okwor has been admitted at the Emergency Care Unit (ICU) of an undisclosed hospital.

Suspended Enugu traditional ruler, wife hospitalised after release from police. [nigeriannewsdirect]
Suspended Enugu traditional ruler, wife hospitalised after release from police. [nigeriannewsdirect]

Also admitted at the hospital was the wife of the traditional ruler, Mrs Martina Okwor.

Recommended articles

One of the Igwe’s daughters, Miss Kenechukwu Okwor, told journalists in Enugu on Monday, that this was coming barely 24 hours after her parents were released from the Force CID in Abuja, who invaded their Nsukka resident on Oct. 7.

Kenechukwu alleged that her father’s health had deteriorated because the police operatives denied him access to his medication and family doctor.

She said that preliminary investigation by medical personnel showed that the Igwe complained of chest pain and had cracked ribs, while his wife sustained mild brain and neck injury.

The traditional ruler, who was on admission at a private hospital, said that one lawyer, Mr. Nnamdi Ezemagu, accused him of cultism, kidnapping, possession of illegal firearms and armed robbery.

He said that the lawyer’s petition led to invasion of his palace by police operatives.

NAN recalls that the traditional ruler was suspended by the Enugu State government for allegedly demolishing a blind man’s one-room bungalow, an allegation he had since denied.

The traditional ruler also explained that the police had consistently been fed with wrong information, and sometimes paid them to unleash terror on him and his family members for stopping Ezemagu from grabbing people’s land in the community.

Kenechukwu alleged that her father was denied medical attention by the police operatives even when it was obvious he sustained serious injuries from the beating and torture they were subjected to.

Narrating their experience in the hands of the operatives, she said the father’s head was hit on the wall and the operatives used gun to hit him on the chest severally.

The princess said quick intervention by some community leaders led to the release of her parents from police detention.

Kenechukwu however, called on the Enugu State Government, the Inspector General of police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to investigate the activities of the petitioner.

She also asked the police authority to bring to book those police officers who invaded his father’s residence at Nsukka.

When contacted, Nnamdi Ezemagu declined comments saying that he was not disposed to talk to the press because of his busy schedule.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Trending

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Woman says she shares husband with her mum and sister to “keep my man happy (video)

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old