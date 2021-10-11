Suspended Enugu traditional ruler, wife hospitalised after release from police

One of the Igwe’s daughters, Miss Kenechukwu Okwor, told journalists in Enugu on Monday, that this was coming barely 24 hours after her parents were released from the Force CID in Abuja, who invaded their Nsukka resident on Oct. 7.

Kenechukwu alleged that her father’s health had deteriorated because the police operatives denied him access to his medication and family doctor.

She said that preliminary investigation by medical personnel showed that the Igwe complained of chest pain and had cracked ribs, while his wife sustained mild brain and neck injury.

The traditional ruler, who was on admission at a private hospital, said that one lawyer, Mr. Nnamdi Ezemagu, accused him of cultism, kidnapping, possession of illegal firearms and armed robbery.

He said that the lawyer’s petition led to invasion of his palace by police operatives.

NAN recalls that the traditional ruler was suspended by the Enugu State government for allegedly demolishing a blind man’s one-room bungalow, an allegation he had since denied.

The traditional ruler also explained that the police had consistently been fed with wrong information, and sometimes paid them to unleash terror on him and his family members for stopping Ezemagu from grabbing people’s land in the community.

Kenechukwu alleged that her father was denied medical attention by the police operatives even when it was obvious he sustained serious injuries from the beating and torture they were subjected to.

Narrating their experience in the hands of the operatives, she said the father’s head was hit on the wall and the operatives used gun to hit him on the chest severally.

The princess said quick intervention by some community leaders led to the release of her parents from police detention.

Kenechukwu however, called on the Enugu State Government, the Inspector General of police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to investigate the activities of the petitioner.

She also asked the police authority to bring to book those police officers who invaded his father’s residence at Nsukka.