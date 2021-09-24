Suspected thieves arrested for robbing over 50 churches

Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, paraded the suspects before the media in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The gang specialised in the theft of musical instruments and targeted churches in the FCT and surrounding states.

Monday Akawu, one of the suspects, was accused of impersonating a soldier to enable the gang move the stolen items without too much scrutiny from law enforcement officers.

Joseph Orazulike, another suspect, was accused of being one of the receivers of the stolen items.

Over 30 specialised musical equipment and other electronic gadgets stolen from different churches were recovered from the suspects.

The three were some of the 50 criminal suspects paraded on Friday for involvement in crimes including kidnapping, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, trading in illicit drugs, amongst others.

"All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations," Mba said.