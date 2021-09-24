RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspected thieves arrested for robbing over 50 churches

Samson Toromade

The gang specialised in the theft of musical instruments.

Suspects paraded by the Police [NPF]

Three people have been arrested by the Police in connection to a string of break-ins and thefts that occurred at over 50 churches.

Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, paraded the suspects before the media in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The gang specialised in the theft of musical instruments and targeted churches in the FCT and surrounding states.

Monday Akawu, one of the suspects, was accused of impersonating a soldier to enable the gang move the stolen items without too much scrutiny from law enforcement officers.

Joseph Orazulike, another suspect, was accused of being one of the receivers of the stolen items.

Over 30 specialised musical equipment and other electronic gadgets stolen from different churches were recovered from the suspects.

The three were some of the 50 criminal suspects paraded on Friday for involvement in crimes including kidnapping, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, trading in illicit drugs, amongst others.

"All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations," Mba said.

26 sophisticated firearms including 13 AK-47 rifles, four SMGs, four locally-made revolver rifles, and 2,720 ammunition of different calibre were recovered from the suspects.

