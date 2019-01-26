The pair reportedly visited the victim's residence on Sunday, January 20, 2019, and forced occupants to part with an undisclosed amount of money as well as their phones. They were soon apprehended following the involvement of the police.

According to many reports, the group were engaged in a gun shootout with the police leading to the death of a man Solomon identified as the head of the gang.

The state police commissioner Omololu Bishi says that they will be arraigned in the court after parading them to the public.

According to Instablog9ja on IG, some weapons including two local pistons, cutlasses and an axe were recovered from the suspects.