Suspected thief electrocuted while cutting cables linked to transformer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Abia has confirmed electrocution of a suspected electric accessories thief at Amoji-Ukwu Village, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said that the suspected thief was electrocuted in the early hours of Friday while cutting two cables linked to a transformer.

Ogbonna gave the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Saturday.

A resident of Amoji-Ukwu Village, Chinenye Agomuo, had said that there was an explosion in the community on Friday and it occurred when a man cut cables connected to a transformer.

“On Friday morning, about 4: 00 a.m., we heard an explosion suspected to be from a transformer.

“After the explosion, I began to get phone calls from my brother living near the transformer, asking me to come to the scene.

“He said that someone climbed the transformer and was electrocuted.

“When we reached there, it was a young man.

“He had climbed up to cut the armoured cables but unfortunately for him, the current killed him,” Agomuo said.

He said that the community reported the matter to Eastern Ngwa Police Station.

Agomuo said that the body of the suspect was deposited at a mortuary with the assistance of the police.

News Agency Of Nigeria

