Reports say the duo were arrested by security operatives at the University of Calabar in Nigeria.

Lindaikejisblog.com reported the director of Information of the Student Union Government, Comrade Onigah Joseph as having confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, March 23.

According to him, the suspects specialised in phone theft and other criminal activities on campus.

Suspected robbers pose for the cameras after being arrested by security operatives

Victor Edet Okon and Udeme Joseph Effiong were paraded around the chemistry department on Monday, March 22, by the security personnel who arrested them.

Edet is a resident of no. 28, Mayne Avenue, Calabar but hails from Ibiono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, while Udeme claimed to reside at no. 21 Atimbo, Calabar but a native of Nsit Itam, Akwa Ibom state.

"Edet and Udeme confessed to being the architects of most crimes on campus whereas they've been bound from entering the University. Edet, however, said he has almost repented from stealing as he's always caught whenever he steals," the statement reads.

"The suspects who are neither students of the university nor business operators have been handed over to appropriate authority for further interrogation."

