Suspected robbers attack UI's off campus hostel, student injured

A student, Romoke Olukemi, told NAN that the robbers arrived the area around 2.00 a.m. and started shooting sporadically.

“A night watchman according to eyewitness was allegedly shot but narrowly escaped death.

“A student simply identified as Victor was also allegedly shot on the leg by the robbers and was rushed down to the Jaja clinic on the university campus,’’ she said.

When contacted by the NAN, the Police command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, but said that he had not received details on the matter.