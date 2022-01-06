RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspected robbers attack UI's off campus hostel, student injured

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected armed robbers reportedly invaded an off campus hostel of students of the University of Ibadan (UI) around Barika area, Agbowo, injuring some of the inhabitants.

Suspected robbers attack UI's off campus hostel, students injured.
Suspected robbers attack UI's off campus hostel, students injured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the suspected robbers invaded the hostel in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the metropolis in the early hours of Wednesday.

Recommended articles

A student, Romoke Olukemi, told NAN that the robbers arrived the area around 2.00 a.m. and started shooting sporadically.

“A night watchman according to eyewitness was allegedly shot but narrowly escaped death.

“A student simply identified as Victor was also allegedly shot on the leg by the robbers and was rushed down to the Jaja clinic on the university campus,’’ she said.

When contacted by the NAN, the Police command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, but said that he had not received details on the matter.

“You would be updated, please,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

Trending

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed in addition (video)

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie? – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)