Suspected ritualist confesses to buying human legs for ₦20,000

Ayangbesan, who was accused of attempting to bribe policemen with ₦1 million to evade arrest over the killing of one Adeyemi, confessed to the crime, saying he bought a pair of fresh human legs at the rate of ₦20,000.

The suspect was paraded alongside 12 other suspects on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ayangbesan, who is a resident of the Iloti axis of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state, said he collected the legs from his friend, Lukman, whom he said exhumed the corpse from a cemetery and severed the legs.

His words: “I bought the two fresh human legs, but I was not involved in the murder of the victim. I was approached by my friend, Lukman, who told me he had a pair of legs to sell.

“Though I told him I did not need them, he convinced me to use them for a ritual to better my life and I agreed.”

When confronted about the bribe allegation, Ayangbesan said a lawyer had instructed him to provide ₦10 million to secure his release, but he was only able to gather ₦1 million, adding that he was arrested when he went to deliver the money to the lawyer.