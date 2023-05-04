The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspected ritualist confesses to buying human legs for ₦20,000

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said he bought the fresh legs from his friend, who exhumed the corpse from a cemetery and severed the body parts.

Suspected ritualist confesses to buying human legs for ₦20,000
Suspected ritualist confesses to buying human legs for ₦20,000

Recommended articles

Ayangbesan, who was accused of attempting to bribe policemen with ₦1 million to evade arrest over the killing of one Adeyemi, confessed to the crime, saying he bought a pair of fresh human legs at the rate of ₦20,000.

The suspect was paraded alongside 12 other suspects on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ayangbesan, who is a resident of the Iloti axis of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state, said he collected the legs from his friend, Lukman, whom he said exhumed the corpse from a cemetery and severed the legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words: “I bought the two fresh human legs, but I was not involved in the murder of the victim. I was approached by my friend, Lukman, who told me he had a pair of legs to sell.

“Though I told him I did not need them, he convinced me to use them for a ritual to better my life and I agreed.”

When confronted about the bribe allegation, Ayangbesan said a lawyer had instructed him to provide ₦10 million to secure his release, but he was only able to gather ₦1 million, adding that he was arrested when he went to deliver the money to the lawyer.

Reacting to Ayangbesan’s arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, who paraded him alongside suspects, said he would soon be charged in court.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP accuses political appointees of ₦‎350,000 employment scam in Abia

LP accuses political appointees of ₦‎350,000 employment scam in Abia

EFCC obtains final forfeiture of 324 properties in Kano pension scam

EFCC obtains final forfeiture of 324 properties in Kano pension scam

Drivers with faded number vehicle plates are security risk – FRSC

Drivers with faded number vehicle plates are security risk – FRSC

Sudanese envoy urges Nigerian evacuees to return to Sudan after war

Sudanese envoy urges Nigerian evacuees to return to Sudan after war

Army inaugurates multi-million million naira school projects in Taraba

Army inaugurates multi-million million naira school projects in Taraba

EFCC, ICPC want dismissal of Keyamo's suit seeking probe of Atiku

EFCC, ICPC want dismissal of Keyamo's suit seeking probe of Atiku

Expect darkness in your areas as FG disconnects Discos from national grid over debt

Expect darkness in your areas as FG disconnects Discos from national grid over debt

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses in church

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses (video)

Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath (Image illustration - credit: 123RF)

Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath

Mina the Queen Introduced her lover Ismael Nyanzi to her family last weekend

‘We met through a funny trend’ - the story of famed TikTok couple Aviator and Mina

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

My husband hates me for giving birth to three girls – Housewife tells court