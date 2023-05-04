Suspected ritualist confesses to buying human legs for ₦20,000
The suspect said he bought the fresh legs from his friend, who exhumed the corpse from a cemetery and severed the body parts.
Ayangbesan, who was accused of attempting to bribe policemen with ₦1 million to evade arrest over the killing of one Adeyemi, confessed to the crime, saying he bought a pair of fresh human legs at the rate of ₦20,000.
The suspect was paraded alongside 12 other suspects on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
Ayangbesan, who is a resident of the Iloti axis of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state, said he collected the legs from his friend, Lukman, whom he said exhumed the corpse from a cemetery and severed the legs.
His words: “I bought the two fresh human legs, but I was not involved in the murder of the victim. I was approached by my friend, Lukman, who told me he had a pair of legs to sell.
“Though I told him I did not need them, he convinced me to use them for a ritual to better my life and I agreed.”
When confronted about the bribe allegation, Ayangbesan said a lawyer had instructed him to provide ₦10 million to secure his release, but he was only able to gather ₦1 million, adding that he was arrested when he went to deliver the money to the lawyer.
Reacting to Ayangbesan’s arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, who paraded him alongside suspects, said he would soon be charged in court.
