Suspected herders kill 3 cousins of Benue Police spokesperson
The suspected herders launched the unprovoked attack on the villagers on Sunday.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi that the victims were her cousins.
Anene said suspected herders launched the unprovoked attack on the villagers on Sunday, killing and destroying properties in the process.
She said Tse Gamber, a village in Sengev Council Ward, was a peaceful village whose inhabitants were farmers.
"That is my village. Three of my cousins were killed," she said.
