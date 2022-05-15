Suspected EKEDC staff survives electrocution in Badagry

According to him, the man was on top of the pole when they restored electricity to the pole and other areas.

“He was immediately affected and was shaking on top of the pole.

“The people around the area quickly climbed the ladder when the supply was off and brought him down from the pole.

“When they observed that he was unconscious with bruises all over his body, they quickly rushed him to General Hospital in Badagry for treatment,” he said.