Suspected DSS official still missing 3 days after jumping into Lagoon

Pulse reports that the middle-aged lady, identified as one Adetutu Adedokun, is purportedly a staff member of the Department of State Services (DSS).

She reportedly alighted from a car on Third Mainland Bridge and plunged into the lagoon after an argument with her fiancé on the phone on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the driver of the taxi claimed that she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car and jumped into the lagoon.

The statement partly read: “Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Services are currently on the ground working together to search for the victim.”

Meanwhile, Oke-Osanyintolu, claimed in a fresh statement on Friday that search and rescue team was still in the water trying to locate the victim.

In the same vein, the Public Education Officer, Lagos State Fire Service, Amodu Shakiri, said the team hadn't yet succeeded in finding the body of the victim

Shakiri word: “We continued search and rescue operations today, but there is no progress for now. We are going to make an official statement as soon as we conclude our operations.”

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed the development when he said, “No progress for now. The victim’s body has not been found.”