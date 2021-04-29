RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspected drunk driver kills one in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged man in an accident at Aguata, Anambra, after a suspected drunk driver lost control and rammed into another vehicle.

Scene of the accident in Anambra. [NAN]
FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday that the accident occurred Wednesday evening on Igbo Ukwu-Ezinifite Road.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU544YA and unidentified driver of Mitsubishi L300 bus with registration number JJT677JT.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the Mitsubishi bus driver, who was suspected to be drunk lost control of his vehicle, left his lane and collided with the Hiace bus.

“Thirteen persons were involved in the crash, including seven males, four females and two children, a male and a female.

“Twelve persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Apex hospital Igbo Ukwu before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Igbo Ukwu Command.

“A male adult was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at the morgue,’’ Kumapayi said.

The sector commander warned drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol.

