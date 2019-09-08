Amid the xenophobic attacks and accusation of drug trafficking against Nigerians in South Africa, a Nigerian has reportedly been killed by drug dealers in the country.

On Saturday, September 7, 2019, gory pictures of the deceased, who said to have been stabbed to death on Friday, September 6, 2019.

According to Punch, Emeka’s killing was not connected with the recent attacks on foreign nationals.

One of the sources, who spoke to the newspaper about the Emeka’s killing said he received a call before meeting with the suspected drug dealers, who stabbed him and took his car away.

The source said, “The way he was killed suggested that he was one of those drug dealers. He was stabbed to death on Friday but I doubt if his death had anything to do with xenophobia.

“He was working in Lagos before. He was one of those Joburg (Johannesburg) boys. He was stabbed to death yesterday. He went to see his customer.”

Another source said the deceased was “stabbed to death in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, a suburb dominated by whites”.

The source said, “I knew him; he was one of those drug guys. His killing had nothing to do with xenophobia. There is no xenophobia in Brakpan; it’s an old area dominated by whites.”

President of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo confirmed Emeka’s death, saying it is an isolated incident.