Police operatives in Cross River state have reportedly arrested three suspected cultists.

The cultists according to Punch were arrested while allegedly planning a reprisal following the killing of James Jay, a final-year student of Electrical Electronics Engineering of the Cross River University of Technology.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo announced the arrest of the suspects on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and gave their names as Bassey Edem Bassey, Daniel Epim David and Okon Effiong Awakeng.

“On July 15, 2019, around 5.21pm, suspected armed robbers and cultists were planning to rob and use the proceeds to fund a reprisal on members of a rival cult.

“While acting on credible information, the personnel of the Uwanse Surveillance Team were mobilised. The hoodlums, on sighting the police, opened fire on them. The police personnel replied and the three suspects were arrested.

“Exhibits recovered from them were one locally-made pistol, one cartridge and one dagger, which were all recovered during the exchange of gunfire. Investigation is ongoing after which the suspects will be charged to court.”

Meanwhile, following the murder of James, who was killed on Monday, July 15, 2019 by suspected cultists, three corpses have reportedly been found in different parts of Calabar.

According to Punch, it has not been established if the three corpses were victims of reprisal attack by a rival cult, but residents of the communities where the corps were found have alleged that the corps might be connected to the murder of James.

Punch reports that James, who lived on Technology Street in Calabar South before his death and hailed from the Yala Local Government Area of the state was said to be a member of the Klans cult.