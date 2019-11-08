A wedding ceremony ended abruptly on Thursday, November 7, 2019, as suspected cultists invaded the venue of the event and gunned down one Godwi﻿n Thomas in Akwa-Ibom state.

The wedding held at Ndiya Ikot Ukah Community of Nsit Udium Local Government Area of the state was said to have been attended by the state Governor, Emmanuel Udom.

According to Punch, shortly after the governor left, the gunmen stormed the venue of the ceremony and killed their victim.

Meanwhile, Governor Udom has directed security agents to fish out perpetrators of the crime.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, it was said that the governor has commiserated with the family of the deceased.

The statement reads, “The attention of Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to an unfortunate incident at Ndiya Ikot Ukab, Nsit Ubium LGA where an innocent life was lost yesterday.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is deeply saddened by the tragic event at the end of an otherwise joyous occasion.

“He has, therefore, directed security agencies to fish out and prosecute whoever was responsible for the unwarranted loss of innocent life.

“Commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Governor reiterates his administration’s commitment to the continued protection of lives and property within the boundaries of the state.