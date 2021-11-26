Suspected bandits kidnap commuters in Abia

Suspected bandits reportedly kidnapped some bus passengers on Wednesday evening at Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.
The suspected bandits were reportedly armed with dangerous weapons.
The passengers were said to be travelling to Akara in Isuikwuato from the motor park opposite the Abia State University, Uturu when they were attacked.
According to Punch, the traditional ruler of Umuanya Community in Uturu, who confirmed the incident, said it happened around 5 pm on Wednesday.
The traditional ruler also said the fate of the victims is yet to be known.
The victims are yet to be identified as of the time of filing this report.
