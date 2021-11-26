Suspected bandits kidnap commuters in Abia

The passengers were said to be travelling to Akara in Isuikwuato from the motor park opposite the Abia State University, Uturu when they were attacked.

According to Punch, the traditional ruler of Umuanya Community in Uturu, who confirmed the incident, said it happened around 5 pm on Wednesday.

The traditional ruler also said the fate of the victims is yet to be known.

It was also reported that the suspected bandits were armed with dangerous weapons.