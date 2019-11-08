A 42-year-old man whose identity is yet to be disclosed, has been apprehended for attempting to sell his three-year-old son in the Lafia area of Nasarawa.

The suspect was on Tuesday, November 5 , 2019, arrested by men of the Nasarawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Addressing newsmen on the incident, Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, the State Commandant of the NSCDC in Lafia, said the polygamous suspect was taken into custody following a sting operation by the officers of the command.

Mahmoud-Fari said the polygamous suspect had already concluded plans to sell his son for N5 million.

“Our undercover officers got wind of his plan and opened negotiation with the suspect who offered to sell the son for N5m.

“He opted to collect the money in cash and it was in the process that we arrested him in Lafia,’’ Mahmoud-Fari said.

According to the NSCDC boss, investigation revealed that the man has five wives and 23 children, out of which he had already sold a daughter, and will be prosecuted accordingly.

The suspect confessed to the crime as he attributed his action to economic hardship.