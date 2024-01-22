Supervisor in court for allegedly stealing 200 bundles of lace worth ₦4.595m from employer

The defendant, a supervisor, who resides at 15, Demurin St., Ketu, Lagos, is charged with stealing. The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed between September and October 2023 at Oshodi, Lagos.

Akeem said that 200 bundles of lace, valued at ₦4.595 million, were missing when the store was audited.

He said that the defendant was the one supervising sales at the shop, owned by the complainant, Mulikat Ola. According to the prosecutor, the offence contraveneed Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

